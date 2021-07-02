Quantbot Technologies LP Has $370,000 Stock Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 41,383 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Gap were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Gap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Gap in the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 16,832 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $538,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,083 shares in the company, valued at $642,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $33,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,045 shares of company stock valued at $8,083,472. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPS opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.66. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.74%.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

The Gap Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

