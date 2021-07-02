Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Capri posted earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.04.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $56.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.