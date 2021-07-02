Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 25,622 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,622 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 95.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $46.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.40.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRGO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

