Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 275 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $364.23 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

