Quantbot Technologies LP Has $395,000 Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $3,137,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 145,468 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 107,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGS opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.04.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

