Name Changing Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $122,319.00 (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, Name Changing Token has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00052822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.38 or 0.00669862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,145.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars.

