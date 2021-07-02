First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ:FID opened at $18.21 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 119.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter.

