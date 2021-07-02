Rage Fan Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $478,858.32 and $1,125.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00127072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00168260 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,004.61 or 1.00318425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002935 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,104,665 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars.

