Short Interest in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Grows By 68.0%

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the May 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 16.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 12.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

Shares of EYES stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Second Sight Medical Products has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.