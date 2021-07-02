SuperFarm Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last Week (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $39.65 million and $4.86 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008414 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 51% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GaiaDAO (GAIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

