SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after buying an additional 160,355 shares during the last quarter. Marino Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $441,880,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after buying an additional 212,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after buying an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.20 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

