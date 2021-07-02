20,820 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 363.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 265,299 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Northern Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $116.32 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.98.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

