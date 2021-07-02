Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 3,547 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 308.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 186,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,286,000 after acquiring an additional 30,223 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $133.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.11. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

