Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $2,831,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $2,775,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $1,830,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $1,492,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $1,374,000.

VTIQU opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

