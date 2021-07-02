Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 65,807 Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 60.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 300,293 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,683,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 58,938 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 172,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $1,138,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,620,295 shares in the company, valued at $149,520,149.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,799,159 shares of company stock worth $11,960,409 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OCSL opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

