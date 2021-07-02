Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 17,009 Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

COLD opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.14. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

