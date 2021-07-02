Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $762,000 Investment in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,933,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP opened at $164.52 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $115.31 and a one year high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

