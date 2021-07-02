Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,775 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 499,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 347,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 233,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,897,000 after acquiring an additional 57,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 105,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,714,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,786,614 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

NYSE:BKR opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 567.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

