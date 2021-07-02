Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,714 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after acquiring an additional 138,600 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 91.5% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 68,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 32,674 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 203.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JHG opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $40.39.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

