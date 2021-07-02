Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Assurant by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after buying an additional 194,690 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Assurant by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Assurant by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock.

AIZ opened at $156.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Read More: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.