Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 61.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 758,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 213,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $103.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $51.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.8782 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

