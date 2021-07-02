Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,736 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 194.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,181.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

