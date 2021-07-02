UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,488 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,939 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,668,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,063,000 after acquiring an additional 715,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS opened at $15.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

