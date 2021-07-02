Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 20,567 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 41.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,567 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,543,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after buying an additional 741,318 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,520,000 after buying an additional 72,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $220,190,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,091 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

HSY opened at $173.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.89 and a 1 year high of $175.86.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

