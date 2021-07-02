Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

