Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,194 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.06. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

