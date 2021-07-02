Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,860 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of GBCI opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.03. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.