QS Investors LLC Has $300,000 Stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Genesco were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GCO. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Genesco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genesco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,296,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,349 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genesco by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Genesco by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genesco alerts:

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 960 shares of company stock worth $54,173 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GCO. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st.

NYSE:GCO opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.36. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.