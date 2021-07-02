Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 417,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,792 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $26,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $67.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.19%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

