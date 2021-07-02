Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 65,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $10,309,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,959.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

OSK stock opened at $125.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

