Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 5,655 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.55% of Asana worth $25,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,550,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,557,432.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,236,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,780,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,988,200 and have sold 91,672 shares valued at $4,143,279. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASAN stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion and a PE ratio of -41.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.