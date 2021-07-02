Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 989.1% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 184,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 167,873 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 64.8% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 59,113 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

