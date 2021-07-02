QS Investors LLC Takes Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XHR opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on XHR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

