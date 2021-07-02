QS Investors LLC Sells 58,200 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

QS Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 91.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,696,000 after buying an additional 1,280,733 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCCO. UBS Group increased their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.38. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.93%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

