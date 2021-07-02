22,132 Shares in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITQRU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,372,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,541,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $19,880,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,980,000.

Shares of Itiquira Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

