QS Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,100 Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 20,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $570,073.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $70,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at $862,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 71,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,761. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GLP opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $880.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35. Global Partners LP has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Global Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

