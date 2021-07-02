Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 5,033 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 389,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,960,000 after acquiring an additional 71,289 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth $1,332,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth $234,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

ACM opened at $63.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

