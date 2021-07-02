Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,212 Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZWRKU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,557,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $999,000.

ZWRKU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

