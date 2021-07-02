AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $570,000 Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 103.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Okta by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at about $7,994,000. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 548,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,964,000 after buying an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total transaction of $4,351,735.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,553.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,092 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $240.74 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.66.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.