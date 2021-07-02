Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $661,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $140.42 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

