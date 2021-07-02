AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LYB opened at $103.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.14.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.41.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

