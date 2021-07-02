Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Cut by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,106,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,432.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,324.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.