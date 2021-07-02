Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) by 139.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,077,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 902,003 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

HIGA opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

