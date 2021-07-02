Trexquant Investment LP Invests $339,000 in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Blucora by 47.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,000,000 after purchasing an additional 424,216 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Blucora by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,113 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

BCOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

BCOR opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $841.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50. Blucora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

