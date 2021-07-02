Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Holdings Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS stock opened at $149.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.52.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

