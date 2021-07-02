Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Brent L. Yeagy Sells 1,836 Shares of Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WNC opened at $15.45 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $795.98 million, a PE ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 213.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WNC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Wabash National by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Wabash National by 8.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Wabash National by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Wabash National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Wabash National by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

