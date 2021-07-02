Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BGAOY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Proximus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10. Proximus has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.2888 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

