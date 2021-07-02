First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,573 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AG opened at $15.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.19 and a beta of 1.02. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AG. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

