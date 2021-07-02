Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 10,605 Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $46.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

