Trexquant Investment LP Increases Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,118,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of WTFC opened at $76.27 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.70.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.